NEW HIRES

n Bernstein Shur hired Lindsay Leone to the firm’s energy practice group. She is based in the Portland office.

Leone, of Portland, was previously a member of the public finance section and energy technology practice group at a Boston law firm, specializing in debt and project finance transactions, governmental and other tax-exempt bond issuances, deal restructuring and distressed debt scenarios.

PROMOTIONS

n Kyle MacDonald was named partner at Verrill Dana.

MacDonald joined the practice eight years ago. Her areas of focus include family law litigation and negotiation.

n Lambert Coffin promoted three associates to partner.

Jeffrey Russell joined as an associate in 2009 and focuses his practice on civil litigation.

Maureen Sturtevant joined as an associate in 2010 and focuses her practice on civil litigation.

Abigail Varga joined as an associate in 2011 and practices civil litigation.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Richard Regan of Moncure & Barnicle in Topsham was elected to the board of governors of the Maine Trial Lawyers Association.

Regan’s practice includes personal injury, bankruptcy and criminal law.

