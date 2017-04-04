FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Demetrius Jackson scored 30 points to lead the Maine Red Claws to a 110-106 overtime victory over Fort Wayne on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their best-of-three D-League playoff series before a crowd of 2,833 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The victory is the first in franchise playoff history for the Red Claws, who had been 0-6 in the postseason. The series resumes Monday night at the Portland Expo, which would also be the site of a third game, if necessary, next Wednesday night.

Jordan Mickey added 26 points and 16 rebounds and Abdel Nader scored 23 for the Red Claws, who trailed by a point at halftime (49-48) and never led after intermission until a Mickey jumper in overtime game them a 103-101 lead.

Tyler Hansbrough had 29 points and 20 rebounds for Fort Wayne, which led by as many as nine points (77-68) late in the third quarter and by 98-93 with just over three minutes left in regulation. The only scoring in the final minute came from a reverse layup by Mickey and, with 16 seconds left, one of two free throws by Arthur Edwards to make it 99-all.

Edwards blocked a potential winning shot by Georges Niang in the final seconds of regulation.

In overtime, Jackson scored five points, including a reverse layup with 36 seconds remaining for a 107-102 Maine lead. A Nader free throw gave the Claws a six-point lead with 27 seconds left, but Hansbrough scored twice in 8 seconds to make it 108-106.

Nader made one free throw with 8 seconds left and missed the second, but Jalen Jones batted the rebound to half court where the Claws regained possession. Jackson added another free throw with 3 seconds left to end the scoring.

Guerschon Yabusele, the 16th overall draft pick by the Celtics last June playing in his third D-League game, scored six points in 23 minutes. He had two rebounds and two turnovers and missed all three of his 3-point attempts.

