A former tax collector for the City of Westbrook was sentenced to six months in prison and three years of supervised release for embezzling $118,000 from the city, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Ann Marie Williams, 52, of Falmouth, pleaded guilty in September to skimming cash payments between July 2015 and April 2016 made by residents to the city of Westbrook. The scheme was discovered by her bank, which reported suspicious activity in her account to authorities. Williams was promptly fired by the city.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Williams concealed the thefts by altering records reflecting the amount of cash tax payments that had actually been received by the city.

In addition to prison time and supervised release, Williams has been ordered to pay $118,000 in restitution to the city.

Share