An Acton woman accused of stabbing her ex-husband in front of their children was indicted this week for murder and violating a protection from abuse order.

Kandee Weyland, 46, was arrested Feb. 22 after allegedly killing Scott Weyland, who had been awarded primary custody of their two young children following their divorce.

Scott Weyland, in an August 2016 photo posted on Facebook. Photo courtesy of the Weyland family

A York County grand jury handed up a two-count indictment against Kandee Weyland on Tuesday, according to a list released by the district attorney Wednesday. She was indicted for intention or knowing murder and violation of a protection from abuse order.

Police say Kandee Weyland confronted Scott Weyland outside a home on Milton Mills Road in Acton. He was taken to Southern Maine Health Care in Sanford, but died at the hospital. Both Weylands had filed protection orders against each other.

Kandee Weyland received a copy of the divorce judgment on Feb. 17. Court records show she was under a doctor’s care for symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and recurrent depression, as well as anxiety and panic attacks, which made it difficult for her to leave her house. A Department of Health and Human Services investigator had found that the home she had shared with her ex-husband was rendered uninhabitable by clutter and mess, according to court records. Weyland told a judge during a two-day divorce hearing that she had not yet found a place to live.

Kandee Weyland is being held without bail at the York County Jail. An arraignment date has not been set.

If convicted of murder, she would face 25 years to life in prison.

