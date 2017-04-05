Caitlin Tycz of Brunswick successfully defended her 100-yard butterfly title and helped the Bath Area YMCA win the 200 freestyle relay Tuesday night at the Short Course YMCA Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Joining Tycz in the relay were Ann Tolan, Ella Martin and Olivia Harper of Bath. They finished in 1 minute, 32.85 seconds to become the first relay team from Maine to win a national title, according to Long Reach Swim Club coach Jay Morissette. The time also set a state record.

Tycz, who set a national record of 52.43 seconds in the 100 butterfly a year ago, won in 52.76.

State records also fell in the 400 medley relay with Olivia Harper (backstroke), Haily Harper (breast), Tycz (butterfly) and Tolan (freestyle) placing 10th in 3:47.38. The 100 backstroke lead leg of 55.18 by Olivia Harper set a state record.

Liam Sullivan of the Mount Desert Island YMCA set a Maine state record of 2:04.22 in the 200 breast stroke, finishing 15th nationally. Colby Prouty of Old Town YMCA placed 16th in 2:06.53.

The meet continues through Friday.

