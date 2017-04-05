You have recently published an editorial and an Associated Press news article about pedestrian deaths, and one statistic you didn’t mention: Were they walking with the traffic or facing the traffic?

I’ve been a walker for 30 years, and I believe it’s very important that you walk facing the traffic. When I see someone walking with the traffic, I would let them know that it’s safer to walk facing the traffic. Some people would thank me, and others would tell to mind my own business.

Bob Jasperson

Scarborough

