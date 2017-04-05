WASHINGTON — George W. Bush owned the Texas Rangers before he became U.S. president. Now his brother, Jeb, could be stepping up to the plate to buy his own Major League team – the Marlins.

According to a report by the Sports Business Journal, Jeb Bush is “in the mix” to buy the Marlins.

Marlins officials would neither confirm nor deny the report.

“I have no comment,” said Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria, who was in Washington to watch his team.

The former Florida governor expressed interest in ownership of the Marlins in 2013. But that was before team officials announced the franchise was for sale.

Now the club is talking to a handful of suitors about buying the franchise from Loria, who has owned the team since 2002.

According to a Fox Business Network story, former Yankees star Derek Jeter is heading a separate group. The story states Jeter is represented in negotiations with Marlins President David Samson by veteran Wall Street executive and former Morgan Stanley brokerage chief Gregory Fleming.

Miami Marlins Manager Don Mattingly, asked about the Fox report before Wednesday’s game, said Derek Jeter has “always talked about” owning a major league team one day.

Mattingly said he is sure Jeter – who succeeded Mattingly as captain of the New York Yankees – would be a good owner, because he “pretty much seems to be good at everything that he tries to do.”

ATHLETICS: Reliever John Axford was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday retroactive to Sunday with a strained right shoulder.

The right-hander experienced tightness after throwing a curveball warming up Tuesday night and didn’t enter the game against the Angels.

METS: New York signed outfielder Desmond Jennings to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Las Vegas. The 30-year-old Jennings has played seven seasons in the majors with Tampa Bay.

