BALTIMORE — Dylan Bundy struck out eight over seven impressive innings, and the Baltimore Orioles used home runs by Adam Jones and Chris Davis to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 Wednesday night.

Making his 15th career start, Bundy allowed one run and four hits. The 2011 first-round draft pick did not issue a walk and retired 14 of the last 15 batters he faced.

Baltimore's Chris Davis, right, high-fives teammate Trey Mancini after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of the Orioles' 3-1 win at home against Toronto on Wednesday night. Associated Press/Patrick Semansky IT'S A FACT The announced crowd of 15,171 for Wednesday’s Twins-Royals game was the Twins’ lowest home attendance since Target Field opened in 2010. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Bundy went 10-6 last year, his first full season in the big leagues. The 24-year-old is being counted on this season to build on that performance, and the right-hander certainly did not disappoint in his 2017 debut.

Brad Brach pitched the eighth and Zach Britton got three outs to earn his first save and seal the two-game sweep. After Toronto loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, Britton got former Oriole Steve Pearce to bounce into a 6-4-3 double play.

Jones hit a two-run drive in the third inning and Davis added a solo shot in the fourth.

RAYS 4, YANKEES 1: Corey Dickerson homered and drove in two runs to lead Tampa Bay to a win at St. Petersburg, Florida.

Alex Cobb pitched into the sixth inning, continuing his comeback from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him most of the past two seasons. Building on five starts he made late last year, the right-hander allowed one run and four hits in 52/3 innings.

The Rays took two of three games from their AL East rivals to open a season with a series victory for the first time since 2012.

TWINS 9, ROYALS 1: Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in four runs and Miguel Sano added a bases-loaded triple to lead the Minnesota past Kansas City at Minneapolis.

Hector Santiago gave up one run and four hits and struck out four in five innings for the Twins. After starting last season 0-9 to set the stage for a miserable 103-loss season, the Twins are 2-0 for the first time since 2007.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 6, MARLINS 4: Bryce Harper had two RBI and a nice ninth-inning catch, Ryan Zimmerman homered and Tanner Roark recovered from a shaky start to go six innings, leading Washington at home.

Roark allowed two runs in the first inning, then hit two men and threw a wild pitch in the second, but he wound up retiring 13 of the last 14 batters he faced.

BRAVES 3, METS 1: Bartolo Colon drew all sorts of nods, taps and tributes in his return to Citi Field during a sharp debut for Atlanta, and Matt Kemp’s third double of the game in the 12th inning led the Braves past New York.

Kemp’s two-out, bases-loaded liner off Rafael Montero gave Atlanta its first win of the season after losing on opening day. Jim Johnson (1-0) worked two scoreless innings.

Colon was perhaps the most popular Mets player over the previous three seasons. He led the team in wins, starts and innings last year. The Mets honored him with a pregame montage on the video board.

REDS 2, PHILLIES 0: Brandon Finnegan allowed one hit in seven innings, retiring the last 19 batters he faced, and Joey Votto homered for his first hit of the season, sending host Cincinnati to a victory.

The start of the game was delayed 50 minutes because of storms. The middle innings were played through a steady rain that worked to the pitchers’ favor.

