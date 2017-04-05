BOSTON — When Chris Sale walks out to the mound, he looks like he’s on stilts, his 6-foot-6, 178-pound body seemingly all legs.

Then Sale goes into his funky delivery, looking like he will stumble off the mound.

“You get the impression there are arms and legs coming at you at every different angle,” Red Sox Manager John Farrell said. “His delivery does not give the hitter a real comfortable feel when they’re in the batter’s box.”

Farrell was eager to watch his newest – and best? – pitcher make his Boston Red Sox debut Wednesday night.

“We all have anticipated,” Farrell said, “from the time he was traded (for) in the winter meetings.”

On that Dec. 6 day, Boston sent four prospects, including $63 million man Yoan Moncada and 100 mph fastball-thrower Michael Kopech, to land Sale and bring immediate hope for Boston’s next appearance in the World Series.

Sale seemed to savor his Red Sox debut

“I get nervous before every game but tonight was a little bit different, obviously, my first time pitching here in the home whites,” Sale said. “Running out of the first base dugout was pretty awesome.

“I tried to do my usual routine but soak it all in at the same time.”

Sale has never pitched in the playoffs. He also has never won a Cy Young Award, although he’s been in the top six in the voting the past five years.

He entered Wednesday’s game with a career 3.00 ERA, 1,244 strikeouts and 260 walks. Pretty good strikeout/walk ratio of 4.78 – actually the best ratio in the live ball era (after 1920).

Sale improved that ratio Wednesday, striking out seven and walking none. He gave up three hits over seven innings. And, if not for Jameson Taillon matching him with seven scoreless innings, Sale would have had his first Red Sox win.

“I felt good. I felt confident. I felt like I could throw all my pitches for strikes,” Sale said.

On Wednesday, featuring a raw, damp 40 degrees, Sale established a fastball that hit 98 mph, mixing in sliders and change-ups.

The Red Sox have seen that before – against them.

“It went bad most of the time. I’m glad he’s one our team now, that’s for sure,” said Boston center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

In his 11 at-bats against Sale, Bradley had one single and six strikeouts.

“He’s tall,” Bradley said, beginning to list Sale’s strengths. “A very unusual delivery. He throws really hard. Great off-speed pitches. And he’s not afraid to pitch inside.”

Bradley figured there would be a buzz at Fenway.

“Everyone comes to watch guys like him on the mound,” Bradley said.

Wednesday’s crowd cheered every strike. He retired the first four batters, and 13 of the first 15. He started batters with a 97 mph four-seamer, or a two-seamer at 92, or a change-up (87) or his biting slider (79).

And when he mixed them … the term is nasty.

In the third inning, with a runner on first and two outs, right-handed batter Starling Marte came up.

Marte swung and missed at a first-pitch change-up. He fouled off another change-up. Sale then came with a slider that had Marte flailing for strike three.

“A deceptive change-up, a good breaking ball,” Farrell said. “He’s got a lot of things going for him, in addition to an attitude he exudes on the mound of a very competitive guy.

“The total package is what enables him to be successful.”

Sale should make the Red Sox successful – provided they score some runs for him.

When he left the game in the seventh inning, the Fenway crowd gave him a standing ovation.

“Walking off in the seventh inning is a feeling I’ll never forget,” Sale said. “That’s special and it’s awesome and I appreciate it, too.”

Wednesday night provided relief for Boston fans as they anxiously await the fate of David Price. The Red Sox keep speaking optimistically of Price’s rehab from a sore elbow. But he has yet to pitch off the mound during this rehab. Besides long toss on Wednesday, Price stepped on mound – just to get a feel for it. He threw the ball, but did not pitch to a crouching catcher.

Who knows what the Red Sox will get with Price? They do know they got another lefty they can rely on.

The White Sox got a good haul of prospects in this deal, but Moncada is in Triple-A, and Kopech is still in Class A.

Sale is in Fenway Park. Everyone comes to watch guys like that.

