Reprinted with permission from Entomo Farms.
Makes 8-10 servings
2 tablespoons butter
½ onion, diced
4 garlic cloves, minced
4 celery stalks, diced
1 large green pepper, diced
1 large yellow or red pepper, diced
2 teaspoons ground cumin
3 tablespoons chili powder
2 (28-ounce) cans unsalted diced tomatoes, rinsed
2 (19-ounce) cans black beans, rinsed
2 teaspoons dried oregano
2 bay leaves
1 cup vegetable or chicken broth
1/4 cup Entomo Farms cricket powder
1 teaspoon sea salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
¼ to ½ cup pickled jalapeño peppers, optional
Melt the butter in a medium or large soup pot and sauté the onion, garlic, celery and bell peppers. Add the cumin and 1 tablespoon of the chili powder and sauté for 5 minutes.
Add the tomatoes, black beans, remaining 2 tablespoons chili powder, oregano and bay leaves.
Whisk the broth and cricket powder together in a bowl, then add to the soup pot.
Simmer the mixture, partially covered, for 45 minutes to 1 hour until vegetables soften and chili thickens. Add the salt and pepper and the pickled jalapeños, if desired.
