Scarborough Planning Director Dan Bacon has resigned from the position he’s held for a decade to take a job in the private sector.

Bacon will be a planning project manager with Gorrill Palmer Engineering Consultants, a South Portland-based firm that specializes in land development, transportation planning and municipal engineering projects throughout the Northeast.

Dan Bacon Courtesy photo Karen Martin Courtesy photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Bacon started working for the town more than 12 years ago. His last official day as planning director will be Friday, but he will continue in an advisory capacity to help wrap up some projects and initiatives, he said.

Karen Martin, the town’s economic development director, will oversee the planning and code enforcement department during the search for Bacon’s permanent replacement.

“(Bacon) leaves the department in excellent condition with an extremely talented staff,” Martin said via email. “I will also be working with Jay Chace, our senior planner, our Town Council and our Long Range Planning Committee to help kickoff the town’s 2018 Comprehensive Plan update.”

Martin, whose background is in planning, has headed the nonprofit Scarborough Economic Development Corp. for four years. She said the goal is to fill the planning and code enforcement director’s position by summer.

Share