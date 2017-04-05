Amy Vachon will serve as interim head coach of the University of Maine’s women’s basketball team for the 2017-18 season while Richard Barron continues to undergo treatment for two neurological conditions.

The University of Maine made that announcement Wednesday. Vachon, a Cony High and UMaine graduate, has led the team since Jan. 6, when Barron announced he was taking an extended medical leave.

On Wednesday, Barron reported that his condition is not life-threatening but “we still have lots of questions about the long-term prognosis.”

He said he suffers from “two parallel neurological conditions: Demyelinating Peripheral Neuropathy and Vestibular Neuritis.” They cause pain, numbness and weakness in his arms and legs as well as vestibular migraines, which Barron said, “can be debilitating.”

His symptoms first appeared on Dec. 8 and because doctors had trouble diagnosing the cause, Barron said in a statement that “initially I feared that my condition was terminal. Because of that uncertainty, I stepped away as head coach in early January.”

UMaine officials had guarded Barron’s medical condition since he stepped away on Jan. 6. Barron’s statement, released simultaneously with the university’s press release on Vachon, marks the first time his condition had been made public.

He is undergoing treatment with medication and therapies but added they could “stay with me for a year or longer or permanently.”

Because of that, Barron recommended to UMaine athletic director Karlton Creech that the Black Bears give Vachon “full authority of the program … as I try these treatments.”

Vachon, who was named Maine associate head coach in May 2016, took over the team last winter when Barron had to step aside and led the Black Bears to the America East championship game. Maine was 7-9 when she took over and finished 18-16.

Creech praised Vachon, who helped the Black Bears to four NCAA tournament appearances in her playing career, for her performance last season.

“Amy stepped up at a difficult time during the 2016-17 season in coach Richard Barron’s absence and handled the head coaching duties with poise and confidence,” said Creech.

In a press release, Vachon said she is grateful for the opportunity. Her only previous head coaching experience came in 2010-11 when she led McAuley High to the Class A state championship. Vachon, who still holds UMaine’s record for assists in a season (234) and career (759, also an America East record), joined the UMaine staff as an assistant to Barron the next year.

“Although it is not an ideal situation, I could not be more excited to continue working with our team,” she said. “We have a fabulous group returning and the incoming recruits fit our culture, believe in our standards and are great basketball players. I also want to thank coach Barron for his continued support of me and this program. He has poured his heart and soul into this program and I have been fortunate to have him as a mentor and a friend. I am looking forward to a tremendous 2017-18 basketball season.”

She faces an immediate challenge. In addition to losing standout senior Sigi Koizar, five players – all international students – were granted releases from the program following the season and will transfer. Maine had only one incoming recruit, guard Kelly Fogarty of Walpole, Massachusetts, at the time.

