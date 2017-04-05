GORHAM — The University of New England scored six straight goals midway through the first half Wednesday and went on to a 13-6 victory over the University of Southern Maine in a nonconference men’s lacrosse game.

Dan Auger finished with three goals and two assists for UNE (7-4). Nate DelGiudice had three goals and an assist for USM (3-4).

The Nor’easters trailed 3-1 late in the first half before going on the run that put them in control.

Auger and Tom Luttrell scored to make it 3-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Auger added a pair of second-quarter goals, and Connor Leggett and Collin Morrow also scored as UNE carried a 7-3 lead to halftime.

BATES 13, BOWDOIN 12: Kyle Weber scored from Andrew Melvin with 18 seconds left as the Bobcats (8-0, 5-0 NESCAC) nipped the Polar Bears (6-2, 4-1) at Brunswick.

After Bates trailed 12-9, Weber scored the tying goal from Jake Walsh with 2:34 remaining before winning it.

COLBY 20, MAINE MARITIME ACADEMY 0: Colton Michel had three goals and three assists as the Mules (3-7) handled the Mariners (0-8) at Waterville.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

BOWDOIN 10, BATES 9: Kate McAloon scored with 15:08 remaining, giving the Polar Bears (7-2, 4-2 NESCAC) the lead for good against the Bobcats (6-5, 1-5) at Lewiston.

Hannah Hirschfeld scored three goals for Bowdoin. Caroline Kerrigan and Avery MacMullen each had a pair of goals for Bates.

SOUTHERN MAINE 19, SALEM STATE 9: Aliza Jordan scored all four of her goals in the second half as the Huskies (6-2) pulled away from a 6-6 halftime tie and beat the Vikings (2-6) at Salem, Massachusetts.

Sam Campobasso had three goals and five assists for USM. Allison Irish added three goals, and Lauren Lessard, Ruth Nadeau and Aubrey Pennell each had two.

ST. JOSEPH’S 10, HUSSON 8: Elyse Caiazzo scored four of her game-high seven goals in the second half to help the Monks (4-2) rally past the Eagles (2-3) at Bangor.

Madison Beaulieu and Jackie Wilson each added a goal and two assists for St. Joseph’s, which trailed 8-5 at halftime.

COLBY 19, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 4: The 19th-ranked Mules (6-3) scored 11 first-half goals and defeated the Nor’easters (5-6) at Waterville.

Korinne Bohunsky scored twice for UNE.

SOFTBALL

COLBY, UM-FARMINGTON SPLIT: Colby (6-9) sprayed 19 hits, including solo home runs by Ella Hommeyer and Julia Saul, and outlasted the Beavers (2-10) in the first game at Waterville, 11-10.

In the second game, Kailyn Hill pitched an eight-hit shutout for UM-Farmington in a 2-0 victory, striking out seven and walking one.

FOOTBALL

DEFENSIVE BACK Sherrod Baltimore of Maine signed to play for the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League.

MEN’S HOCKEY

FROZEN FOUR: Harvard (28-5-2) kicks off the national semifinals against Minnesota-Duluth (27-6-7) on Thursday night at Chicago. The second game pits top-seeded Denver (31-7-4) against Notre Dame (23-11-5).

The winners will play for the title Saturday night.

