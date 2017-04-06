I fear that this latest focus on the situation in North Korea is finally coming to a head.

If the Chinese do not, or cannot, rein them in, I predict we’ll wake up one morning very soon and find that the U.S. has made a pre-emptive strike on North Korea’s nuclear arsenal. They, in turn, will send nukes into South Korea and Japan. It will be a short war, but devastating for all.

I feel this will happen sooner rather than later in order to take advantage of the military might of the U.S., currently in the region staging exercises with the South Koreans. God help us all.

David M. O’Connor

Portland

