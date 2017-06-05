A man who committed eight burglaries last year in the Berwick area pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Portland to illegally possessing firearms.

Adam Brake, 29, of Berwick stole the firearms from homes he broke into and hid some of the weapons in a wooded area in Berwick, Acting U.S. Attorney Richard W. Murphy said in a statement.

According to court records, Brake broke into the homes in May 2016. He traded some stolen items for heroin in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and hid other items in the woods. Law enforcement officials recovered nine firearms that were stolen in six of the burglaries.

Brake was prohibited from possessing firearms because of a prior drug felony conviction. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

