St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center

Cameron Paul Prue, born May 10 to Chris and Jessica Prue of Poland. Grandparents are Greg and Therese Prue of Rumford and Fred Martineau of Solon. Great-grandmother is Doris Martineau of Mexico.

Sumayyah Mohamed, born May 14 to Abdimalik Maalim and Fartun Bare of Lewiston. Grandparents are Habibo Mohamed and Mohamed Abukar, both of Lewiston. Great-grandparents are Isha Ibrahim and Abdirahman Ibrahim, both of Bu’ali, Somalia.

Xylas Absia Conrad Idris, born May 17 to Shawna Conrad and Kulmiyo Idris of Lewiston. Grandparents are Patricia Conrad and Abukar M. Idris, both of Lewiston. Great-grandparents are Fatuma Nakruma Alijama of Toronto, and Patricia Frog Conrad of Lewiston.

Ryleigh Michelle Jean, born May 22 to Taylor McKenna and Matthew Jean of Lewiston. Grandparents are Michelle Adams and Jeffrey Meserve of Lewiston and Margaret and Kenneth Jean of Wales. Great-grandparents are Richard and Theresa McKenna of Jay, David and Debra Richards of Wilton, and Evelyn Jean and Joe Daniels of Lewiston.

Ethan Paul Bussiere, born May 23 to Cassie Riendeau and Daniel Bussiere of Lewiston. Grandparents are Tim and Mariette Riendeau of Sabattus, Ron and Brenda Bussiere of Turner, and Traciann and Tony Keim of Buxton.

Southern Maine Health Care

Jeremiah James Cimolonski, born May 11 to Joseph Cimolonski and Rachel Begin of Biddeford. Grandparents are Paula Fournier of Biddeford and Dale Begin of Scarborough.

Rhemington Rose Dewitt, born May 13 to Dylan and Montana (Daring) Dewitt of Shapleigh. Grandparents are Bob and King Daring of Shapleigh and Doug and Vicki Dewitt of Waterboro.

Myles Alexsandro Carbone, born May 15 to Alexsandro Carbone Jr. and Sarah Young of Biddeford. Grandparents are Terry Derau of Ottisfield, and Alexsandro Carbone Sr. and Ann Marie Carbone of Biddeford.

Brady William Garrett, born May 16 to Scott Garrett and Michelle Muse of Alfred. Grandparents are Cheryl Muse and Steve Spooner of Acton, Leigh Garrett of Lewiston, Peter and Stephanie Bobak of Huntington Beach, California, and Peter Breton of Albion.

Emma Starr Bergeron, born May 17 to Jason and Brandi (Rockwell) Bergeron of North Waterboro. Grandparents are Lorie Goodwin of North Waterboro, Mike Lude of Biddeford and Dan and Sue Bergeron of Leesburg, Florida.

Celine Anmar Al Dulaimi, born May 18 to Anmar Hadi and Zainab Alrammahi of Biddeford. Grandparents are Zoher of Abtesam, Iraq, and Raad of Wafqq, Iraq.

Julian Alexander Reed, born May 20 to Nicolas Reed and Marissa Valliere of Biddeford. Grandparents are Chandra Libby and James Valliere of Biddeford and Amy Smith and Alex Lane of Cornish.

Tristan Michael Danis, born May 22 to Richard Danis and Ashley Bryant of Biddeford. Grandparents are Andrea McLaskey and Tom Ylonen of Biddeford, Jeff Danis and Dawn Goudreau of Hollis, and Sherry Sweeney of Scarborough.

Freya Scarlet Theriault, born May 25 to Lance and Caitlin (Ferreira) Theriault of Biddeford. Grandparents are Linda Ferreira of Bellingham, Massachusetts; Andrew Ferreira of Gates, New York; and Kirk and Rae Theriault.

MID COAST HEALTH CARE

Brooklyn Clarke Swain, born May 22 to Brian C. Swain and Crystal-Jean Hulland Kyles of Bath. Grandparents are David and Vickie Clarke of Windham, Christine Harris of Phippsburg and Daniel Harris of Bath. Great-grandfather is Charlie Swain of Phippsburg.

Theodore David Streevey, born May 24 to Joshua and Crystal Streevey of West Bath. Grandparents are Cindy Gorey of Turner, David Lawrence of Lisbon, Terri Streevey of West Bath and Mark Streevey of Chillicothe, Ohio.

Georgia Lee Koehling, born May 25 to Eden Elizabeth Koehling of Phippsburg. Grandparents are Tracy Koehling of Limington and Mark Koehling of Phippsburg. Great-grandparents are Beverly Koehling of Bath and Jimmy Jaynes of Phippsburg.

Lucas Joseph Diaz, born May 28 to Sean Andrew Diaz and Elizabeth Marie Shaunesey of Woolwich. Grandparents are Phillip and Debra Shaunesey of Woolwich and Rhonda Diaz of Gardiner.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.