SANFORD

Program offers youths meals over summer break

Sanford School Nutrition is again participating in the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program to provide meals for children and teens, ages 18 and younger, during the summer school break. No registration is required.

Nutritious meals will be served Monday through Friday, from June 26 through Aug. 11 at the following locations:

• Breakfast from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Carl Lamb School, 233 Shaws Ridge Road, Springvale

• Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Carpentier Park, 82 High St., Sanford

• Breakfast from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Curtis Lake Church, 38 Westview Drive, Sanford

• Breakfast from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m. to noon. Margaret Chase Smith School, 248 Twombley Road, Sanford

• Breakfast from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Memorial Gymnasium, 678 Main St., Sanford

• Lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Springvale Playground, 3 Edmund St., Springvale.

For more information, call the School Nutrition Office at 608-8762.

AUGUSTA

Agencies each get $1,000 to help Maine’s older adults

The Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger recently presented five $1,000 checks to Maine’s Area Agencies on Aging Meals on Wheels programs in recognition of National Older Americans Month.

The presentation took place at the Spectrum Generations Hallowell location, where the funds were presented to a representative from each agency, including the Southern Maine Agency on Aging, Spectrum Generations, SeniorsPlus, Eastern Area Agency on Agin, and Aroostook Area Agency on Aging. The funds, part of the nearly $675,000 raised by Maine’s credit unions for ending hunger in 2016, will help provide more than 20,000 meals to Maine’s older adults.

BRUNSWICK

Credit union recognizes work of board chairman

Atlantic Federal Credit Union has recognized Dave Leclerc with the 2017 Alex Ferguson Award for Outstanding Credit Union Volunteer from the Maine Credit Union League.

Leclerc began his credit union service as a volunteer in 1988, serving on the credit committee. He was elected in 1993 to the board of directors. He has served as secretary and vice chairman, and he was elected to serve as chairman of the board in March 2013.

WELLS

Fourth-grader’s artwork catches state group’s eye

Wells Elementary School fourth-grader Reese Murphy was recognized for her artwork by the Maine Art Education Association for an untitled painting she created in an art class. The work was inspired by Maine artist Dahlov Ipcar.

Murphy, along with other K-12 art students from various Maine schools, gathered for a reception at the Portland Museum of Art. The students were recognized for their artwork with a certificate and a pin.

BAR HARBOR

National Park Service honors 2 Acadia workers

The National Park Service has recognized two employees at Acadia National Park for their achievements in protecting resources and ensuring the safety of park employees.

Trails Foreman Gary Stellpflug received the NPS Director’s Appleman-Judd-Lewis Award for Excellence in Cultural Resource Stewardship. Stellpflug was recognized for his efforts in advancing Acadia’s hiking trails program.

Park ranger Christopher Wiebusch received the Regional Safety and Health Achievement Award for the NPS Northeast Region, an award recognizing significant accomplishments in the cultivation of a safe and healthy work environment for employees. This award is the highest level of recognition presented for employee safety.

