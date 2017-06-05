MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, held by Trinity Lutheran Church. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $13. Fresh bread for $2. 797-2487.

Mama Mia’s Pasta & Pizza dinner, featuring meat, veggie and clam sauces on pasta, with pizza, salad, Italian bread, pies and beverages. 5 to 7 p.m. York County Shelter Programs’ dining commons, Shaker Hill Road, Alfred. $10, $5 for ages 3 to 11, free for younger children. 324-8811.

SATURDAY

Freeport Lioness-Lions pulled pork public supper, including coleslaw, potato salad, pickles, beans and dessert. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. First Parish Congregational Church, 40 Main St., Freeport. $10, $6 for children under 10.

All proceeds will go toward a youth scholarship fund.

Public baked bean supper, featuring three kinds of baked beans; macaroni and cheese; coleslaw; pies; biscuits made from scratch; hot dogs; and beverages. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Casco Masonic Lodge, 20 Mill St., Yarmouth. $10, $4 for children under 12.

Bean and casserole supper with ham, hot dogs and desserts. 4:30 p.m. Dresden-Richmond United Methodist Church, 21 Pleasant St., Richmond. $7, $5 for children ages 5 to 12, $20 for families. 666-5788.

Community center supper, 5 p.m., 797 Embden Pond Road, Embden. $8, $4 for children.

Public bean supper, featuring American chop suey and two kinds of baked beans. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. $8, $3 for children under 12. 854-9157.

