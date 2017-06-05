A Connecticut woman was killed Friday in a fatal crash on Route 27 in Dresden after a vehicle coming the opposite way veered into her lane of travel, police announced Monday.

The woman, Carolyn G. Blouin, 75, of Rockville, Connecticut, was driving a 1995 Toyota Camry in the northbound lane when another vehicle, a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, crossed into her lane of travel and caused the crash, said Rand D. Maker, chief deputy of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, in a news release.

Blouin died at the scene of the crash.

Her husband, 81-year-old Charles J. Blouin, was a passenger in the car. The Malibu was operated by Patrick J. Shorey, 24, of Augusta.

After the crash, which was reported to police as a head-on collision, both men were taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta with what were believed to be serious injuries. Charles Blouin was treated and released from the hospital, while Shorey was listed in fair condition, a hospital spokeswoman said Monday.

“Investigators have determined that all those involved were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash but still are working to determine why Mr. Shorey’s southbound vehicle entered the northbound travel lane and struck the vehicle being operated by Ms. Blouin,” Maker said in the release.

Investigators are trying to determine “if vehicle defects, speed, alcohol, drugs or possibly distraction were factors in this crash,” Maker added.

On Friday, authorities said the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office was reconstructing the crash and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was assisting. Police also said they got a blood sample from Shorey, as is required in all fatal crash investigations.

Once completed, the investigation will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office in Wiscasset for review, Maker said. Police don’t expect to release any additional information until after that review has been completed.

The crash shut down traffic both ways on Route 27 for more than three hours, and the scene was cleared for traffic to resume moving just before 1 p.m.

The stretch of Route 27 where the crash occurred is straight and with small hills and guardrails on either side of the road. The speed limit, which varies between Wiscasset and Randolph, is 55 mph in that location.

