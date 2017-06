Crews were fighting a fire that broke out Monday night in a building on the Dead River Co. property in South Paris.

Photographs taken by WMTW-TV show that the fire caused heavy damage to a wood structure but not to oil storage tanks on the property at 36 Charles St.

The fire was reported just before 8 p.m.

This story will be updated.

