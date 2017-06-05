Appleby & Wyman is the 16th Massachusetts insurance agency to be purchased by Bangor-based Cross Insurance.

Under the terms of the deal, Appleby & Wyman will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Cross but retain its name, 25 employees and offices in Westford and Beverly, Massachusetts. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Founded in 1903, Appleby & Wyman Insurance Agency is licensed in 38 states, including all New England states as well as New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, California and Florida. It serves the needs of over 10,000 personal and business clients, according to a news release announcing the deal.

Cross Insurance owns and operates 15 additional agencies in Massachusetts, including offices in Duxbury, Braintree, Norwell, Weymouth and Quincy; two offices in Boston; three on the North Shore; two in Metrowest; and three in western Massachusetts.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.