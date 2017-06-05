SACO

Yard sale at church supports women’s group

A yard sale to benefit Women Together of Cornerstone United Methodist Church will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 20 Jenkins Road in Saco. Call Gail for table rentals at 653-6838.

OTISFIELD

Knitters, painters, artists invited to weekly gathering

The Otisfield Sewing and Craft Group will begin meeting from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, except for the third Wednesday of each month, at the East Otisfield Free Baptist Church on Rayville Road off of Route 121.

The group is open to women, who are invited to work on projects such as sewing, knitting, crocheting, painting, card making and garden art. For more details, contact Elaine at [email protected] or 461-1995.

KITTERY

Lecture focuses on pair in 3,000-mile rowing race

The STAR Theatre Free Lecture Series will feature the talk “Rowing the Atlantic” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kittery Community Center, 120 Rogers Road.

Tom Mailhot will share his story with rowing partner John Zeigler and their experience of being the only U.S. team in the Atlantic Rowing Race in 2001. Unsupported, they rowed the 3,000-mile race from the Canary Islands to Barbados in 58 days. At ages 42 and 51, they were the second-oldest of 36 teams entered. They encountered injuries, sharks and all types of weather on the way.

The event is free to the public. Register at 439-3800 or www.kitterycommunitycenter.org/star-theatre.

WISCASSET

Library group organizes book sale, ice cream social

The Friends of the Wiscasset Library will be holding a spring book sale and ice cream social from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The event will be held in the recently renovated used-book room on the lower level of the library, and on the brick patio outside the room.

PORTLAND

Proceeds from supper benefit Haitian students

The Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish Social Justice & Peace Commission will hold its annual Empty Bowl supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the parish hall, 65 Mellen St.

The supper will benefit a school in Morne Rouge, Haiti, and proceeds will help more than 100 schoolchildren get access to one meal of rice and beans a day.

Soup and bread donated by local restaurants and bakeries will be served. Attendees may take home their empty bowls as a reminder of people around the world who have nothing to put in their bowls.

Admission is $10, and canned-soup donations for the Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Food Pantry are encouraged.

OGUNQUIT

Chamber music festival set for 2 weekends this month

Ogunquit Performing Arts’ 23rd annual Chamber Music Festival will be held over two weekends, with performances at 8 p.m. Friday and again June 16 at the Dunaway Center, 23 School St.

The concert will feature classical music performed by Boston Chamber Music and the Cascabel Trio.

Tickets are $18 advance, $20 at the door and $5 for students. Go to www.ogunquitperformingarts.org for tickets.

BRUNSWICK

Library hosting next talk in Chamberlain series

The next Joshua L. Chamberlain Civil War Round Table lecture, “Myth of The Chamberlain-Spear Controversy, and Other Stories,” is at 7 p.m. Thursday at Curtis Memorial Library’s Morrell Room, 23 Pleasant St.

Tom Desjardin is the speaker at the free event.

