PARIS — For all of the tumult in the French Open women’s draw and the unfamiliar names filling the quarterfinal slots, the men’s tournament has been much more about the usual suspects: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka and, of course, Rafael Nadal.

The No. 1-seeded Murray, a three-time major champion and last year’s runner-up at Roland Garros, and No. 3 Wawrinka, whose own trio of Grand Slam trophies includes the 2015 French Open, moved into the quarters with ho-hum, straight-set victories Monday.

Top-seeded Andy Murray cruised into the French Open quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win Monday over Karen Khachanov. Seven of the top eight men's seeds advanced to the quarterfinals. Associated Press/Petr David Josek Karolina Pliskova, the No. 2 women's seed, rallied from a set down to beat Veronica Cepede Royg and reach the French Open quarterfinals for the first time. Associated Press/Christophe Ena Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

While three of the winners in women’s fourth-round action Monday – No. 2 Karolina Pliskova, No. 3 Simona Halep and No. 5 Elina Svitolina – are highly seeded, none of the eight players left in that field has ever won a Grand Slam tournament.

And they’re all well aware.

“Everyone knows who remains in the draw,” said Svitolina, who was two points from losing before coming back to beat 290th-ranked Petra Martic 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. “It’s a big opportunity.”

There’s a lot more experience and hardware among the remaining men.

There’s Murray and Wawrinka on the top half of the bracket. On the bottom half, No. 2 Djokovic, the defending champion, and No. 4 Nadal, seeking a record-extending 10th title in Paris, would set up a showdown in the semifinals if they win Tuesday.

Murray was barely tested in the fourth round, beating 21-year-old Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Wawrinka had only a bit more trouble, eliminating the last Frenchman, No. 15 Gael Monfils, 7-5, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

Next for Murray is a match against No. 8 Kei Nishikori, who got past a slow start to defeat Fernando Verdasco 0-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0. Murray’s head-to-head record against Nishikori is 8-2. Wawrinka, meanwhile, is 11-2 against quarterfinal opponent No. 7 Marin Cilic, who was leading 6-3, 3-0 when Kevin Anderson stopped because of an injured left hamstring.

Cilic knows what it takes to win a major title – he topped Nishikori in the 2014 U.S. Open final – so he appreciates his easy path so far. He has not dropped a set.

“It’s a huge bonus for me, looking to the rest of the tournament,” Cilic said, “knowing that, mentally and physically, I haven’t spent any energy at all.”

Svitolina trailed 5-2 in the third set, and love-30 while serving, then won 20 of the last 24 points.

She next plays 2014 runner-up Halep, who defeated No. 21 Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1, 6-1.

Pliskova beat Veronica Cepede Royg 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 and next meets No. 28 Caroline Garcia, a 6-2, 6-4 winner against Alize Cornet in a match between two Frenchwomen.

