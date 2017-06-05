Brunswick native Will Geoghegan became Maine’s second-fastest track and field miler when he posted a time of 3 minutes, 56.24 seconds Thursday night at the Adrian Martinez Classic in Concord, Massachusetts. Geoghegan finished seventh, behind winner David Torrance (3:53.21), and just missed the record for a Maine native of 3:56.15, set by Bangor’s Riley Masters in 2015.

Patrick Tarpy of Yarmouth ran a 3:54 at the New England Mile on a point-to-point road course in Portland in 2007.

Rich Maguire recorded Sable Oaks’ first hole-in-one of the season on May 24. Rich used a pitching wedge to ace the 123-yard eighth hole. Connor Maguire witnessed the shot.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.