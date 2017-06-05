Brunswick native Will Geoghegan became Maine’s second-fastest track and field miler when he posted a time of 3 minutes, 56.24 seconds Thursday night at the Adrian Martinez Classic in Concord, Massachusetts. Geoghegan finished seventh, behind winner David Torrance (3:53.21), and just missed the record for a Maine native of 3:56.15, set by Bangor’s Riley Masters in 2015.
Patrick Tarpy of Yarmouth ran a 3:54 at the New England Mile on a point-to-point road course in Portland in 2007.
Rich Maguire recorded Sable Oaks’ first hole-in-one of the season on May 24. Rich used a pitching wedge to ace the 123-yard eighth hole. Connor Maguire witnessed the shot.