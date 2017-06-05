Boston Red Sox left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez has been told to rest his injured right knee 3 to 4 weeks rather than have surgery, according to multiple reports.

Rodriguez, who was injured when he fell in the bullpen warming up before a loss to Baltimore on Thursday, was examined by Dr. James Andrews on Monday, according to a report from CSNNE.com’s Evan Drelich. Andrews found no ligament damage, according to the report, and recommended rest for Rodriguez, rather than surgery.

The Mets are among the teams adding flair to their uniforms with flashy socks. Associated Press/Wilfredo Lee Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez has been advised to rest his injured knee. Associated Press/Patrick Semansky Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Rodriguez allowed seven runs on eight hits in 52/3 innings against Baltimore after injuring his knee.

Rodriguez originally injured the knee in spring training in 2016, when he suffered a right knee subluxation.

He suffered the same injury in Baltimore.

Rodriguez is 4-2 with a 3.54 ERA this season. Surgery is still a possibility for Rodriguez, according to the reports.

TIGERS: An MRI on Justin Verlander was clean after the star right-hander left Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning with tightness in his right groin.

The team said Monday the test revealed no structural damage. Verlander will be evaluated as the week progresses, and his next start is to be determined.

Verlander is 4-4 with a 4.63 ERA. Detroit starts a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

CUBS: Chicago placed closer Wade Davis on paternity leave and recalled right-hander Dylan Floro from Triple-A Iowa.

Davis and his wife, Katelyn, are expecting their second child. The 31-year-old Davis is 2-0 with a 0.89 ERA and 12 saves in his first season with Chicago after he was acquired in an offseason trade with Kansas City.

Floro made two appearances with the Cubs last month, allowing six runs in 61/3 innings.

The team announced the moves before Monday night’s game against Miami.

FASHION: When it comes to their socks, Curtis Granderson and the New York Mets have scrapped their stirrups in favor of stripes and skylines.

On some nights, that is.

New York’s skyscraper look is still under construction.

“Just a little too much going on,” Granderson said.

Make no mistake, though – for Granderson and his fellow big leaguers, these new stockings are a step in the right direction. This season, baseball has put footwear at the forefront, working with a new provider to create custom socks for almost all its teams, as well as special occasion designs for events like Mother’s Day and the upcoming All-Star Game.

Working with Stance, Major League Baseball’s new sock supplier, some clubs decided to update an old aesthetic – the St. Louis Cardinals added an “STL” logo to their classic red, white and blue bars, and the Houston Astros included an homage to their bursting orange rainbow jerseys from the 1970s and ’80s with a few bright stripes around the ankle.

The Chicago Cubs kept things subtle with a sublimated team logo, while the Rays have created three socks, including options with the team’s “TB” logo and its newer sunburst.

The Baltimore Orioles might have the flashiest style when they rock Maryland’s heraldic state flag.

For fans raised watching Brooks Robinson in sanitary socks and stirrups, it may be a shock. A few players – including Indians youngster Francisco Lindor – are keeping that look alive, but most now avoid that throwback.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.