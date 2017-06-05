Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Michael C. Doucette has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas, following an intensive eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training earn four credits toward an associate degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

A 2009 graduate of Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School in Norway, Doucette is the husband of Kaitlin A. Mondville of Bridgton; the son of Carol S. Douchette and Mark H. Doucette of Harrison and Gerald M. Doucette Jr. of Bridgton; the stepson of Dorothy L. Doucette of Harrison; and the grandson of Gary Searles of Harrison, Charlene Doucette of Bridgton and Susan Searles-Gazza of Harrison.

