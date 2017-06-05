LOVELL – A few rounds of golf were likely held up over the weekend as a moose leisurely strolled around a Maine golf course.

Onlooker Emily Poitras says the moose walked to the middle of one of the holes at Lake Kezar Country Club in Lovell on Sunday and stood there for around 5-10 minutes. It then resumed its slow walk across the course.

Poitras called game wardens as she had seen the same moose around the course a few times over the course of the week.

Officials told her they weren’t alarmed and guessed the moose was likely trying to molt, a process where moose shed their heavy winter fur for a lighter summer coat.

