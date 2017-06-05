FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots signed 2017 third-round pick Tony Garcia.

Garcia agreed to the deal on Monday. The Patriots also signed undrafted free agent defensive back Will Likely and released free agent defensive lineman Corey Vereen.

New England gave up two draft picks to move up and take Garcia, an offensive lineman from Troy, with the 85th overall selection in April’s draft.

He could be New England’s left tackle of the future with current starter Nate Solder entering the final year of his contract.

PANTHERS: Cam Newton is almost ready to get back to work.

Panthers Coach Ron Rivera said the six-year NFL veteran quarterback is ahead of schedule in his rehab from shoulder surgery and is expected to begin throwing next week.

Newton will start by throwing on a side field away from team drills under the supervision of head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion. He isn’t expected to participate in team drills until the team reports to training camp in late July.

Newton has been at practice for all of the team’s voluntary workouts, but has not yet thrown any passes since undergoing surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff on his right shoulder in late March.

“He’s ahead of schedule,” Rivera said following Monday’s voluntary workout. “We’re not putting him ahead of schedule. He’s doing all the band-work, all the stretching, all the rehab he’s supposed to.”

49ERS: San Francisco bolstered its pass rush by signing Elvis Dumervil.

General Manager John Lynch said the team “added another stud to harass QBs.”

The 33-year-old Dumervil has 99 career sacks in 10 seasons with the Broncos and Baltimore. He had a career-low three sacks last season for the Ravens when he was limited to eight games because of an Achilles injury. Dumervil was cut in March.

The 49ers have been seeking an outside pass rusher this offseason. Dumervil has recorded 17 sacks in both 2009 and ’14 – more than every current member of the Niners other than linebacker Ahmad Brooks (531/2 sacks).

GIANTS: Backup receiver Roger Lewis Jr. was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence over the weekend.

SEAHAWKS: Seattle’s search for some depth at quarterback has led it to journeyman Austin Davis.

RAVENS: Baltimore signed veteran cornerbacks Brandon Boykin and Al-Hajj Shabazz and terminated the contract of cornerback Kyle Arrington because he failed a physical.

Arrington, 30, suffered a concussion last August and spent the season on injured reserve.

