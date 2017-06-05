Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling announced Monday that Maine’s largest city will join the so-called Climate Mayors network in support of the Paris climate accord.

Portland becomes the first city in Maine to join Climate Mayors, a large group of mayors from across the country who have sworn to adopt, honor, and uphold the goals that were included within the Paris agreement.

Last week, President Trump announced that the United States will withdraw its support from the Paris climate accord, joining Syria and Nicaragua as the only nations who do not support efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.

As of June 1, a total of 211 mayors representing 54 million Americans belonged to the Climate Mayors network. The mayors say they will work to increase investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency programs. The mayors said they will also buy and create more demand for electric cars and trucks in their cities.

Strimling in a statement said that Portland City Hall will be lit with green lights this week in an effort to raise public awareness about the mayors’ movement. Strimling said he plans to work with city councilors to develop a resolve in support of the Paris accord. The resolve will be considered at the City Council’s June 19 meeting.

