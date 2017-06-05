A transient accused of shooting a man on Preble Street in Portland during a fight last week was ordered held on $500,000 cash bail Monday.

William R. Ficklin, 32, originally from Massachusetts, was arrested Friday, three days after the shooting near the Public Market Parking Garage.

Ficklin faces five charges – attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Superior Court Justice Nancy Mills said the last charge was brought because Ficklin was convicted of a felony drug charge in Massachusetts and is barred from having a gun. He does not have a prior criminal record in Maine, according to state records.

The victim, Russell Solak, 39, remained hospitalized Monday. According to Maine Medical Center officials, he was in stable condition.

Ficklin will enter a plea at a later date.

Police have released few details about the shooting, other than to say Ficklin and Solak are believed to have gotten into a fight on Preble Street. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. last Tuesday. Solak was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Maine Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

Ficklin was arrested Friday morning as he left his hotel room at the Marriott Residence Inn on Fore Street. Police said anonymous tips led them to arrest Ficklin.

Prosecutors said they wanted a high bail on Ficklin because of his criminal record and because he has no ties to the area.

