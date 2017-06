Because of rainy forecasts, the Maine Principals’ Association has moved Tuesday’s North Regional team tennis championship matches indoors.

Originally scheduled for Colby College in Waterville, the Class A & B finals will be played at Maine Pines Racquet & Fitness in Brunswick and the Class C finals will move to the Armstrong Tennis Center in Hampden.

Here is the updated schedule at Maine Pines: Class A girls (No. 1 Lewiston vs. No. 3 Brunswick), 9 a.m.; Class A boys (No. 1 Brunswick vs. No. 2 Lewiston), 11:15 a.m.; Class B girls (No. 1 Camden Hills vs. No. 2 Caribou), 1:30 p.m.; Class B boys (No. 2 Camden Hills vs. No. 4 Waterville), 3:45 p.m.

At Armstrong: Class C girls (No. 3 Orono vs. No. 5 George Stevens Academy), 1 p.m.; Class C boys (No. 1 George Stevens vs. No. 6 Washington Academy), 3:45 p.m.

The South Regional finals remain scheduled outdoors Thursday as the Wallach Tennis Center at Bates College in Lewiston.

