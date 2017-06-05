A Windham man has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash Sunday morning on Route 302 in Westbrook.

William B. Norton, 72, was killed in the crash, Sgt. Timothy Morrell said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Norton’s name had been withheld while police notified his relatives.

The crash forced authorities to close the busy highway for more than four hours beginning around 6 a.m. Sunday.

According to Westbrook police, Norton was driving a Chevrolet Camaro east on Route 302 when his car struck the rear of a Nissan sport utility vehicle. The vehicles were destroyed and the female driver of the SUV was treated for injuries at the scene but declined to be taken to a hospital.

Route 302 from Hardy Road to the Windham town line was closed until about 10:45 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

