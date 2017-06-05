A Winter Harbor man was sentenced Monday to five years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.
Jack Palmer, 66, was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge John A. Woodcock Jr. at federal court in Bangor.
Palmer was convicted in September after a jury trial. Investigators said a search warrant turned up a laptop computer and compact disks with more than 300 images and videos of child pornography. Investigators also testified that Palmer admitted that he searched for, viewed and collected child pornography.
The investigation was conducted by the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security investigators.