A Winter Harbor man was sentenced Monday to five years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Jack Palmer, 66, was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge John A. Woodcock Jr. at federal court in Bangor.

Palmer was convicted in September after a jury trial. Investigators said a search warrant turned up a laptop computer and compact disks with more than 300 images and videos of child pornography. Investigators also testified that Palmer admitted that he searched for, viewed and collected child pornography.

The investigation was conducted by the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security investigators.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.