An Arundel man was arrested Tuesday morning on a domestic violence charge after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and stabbing himself in a hand with scissors.

York County sheriff’s deputies were called to a house on New Road in Arundel around 6 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, deputies found 56-year-old Doyle Strickland in the garage with a cut on the back of a hand.

Strickland told deputies his girlfriend had attacked him and stabbed him with scissors, but the deputies later determined the wound was self-inflicted as a way to justify an assault on his girlfriend, Sheriff William King said.

Deputies also interviewed the woman who had called police for help. She said she and Strickland had been arguing when he pushed her down, causing her to cut her head. She was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment and later released.

Strickland’s hand wound was treated by Alfred Rescue and did not require further treatment, King said.

Strickland is being held without bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

