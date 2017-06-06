CINCINNATI – Scooter Gennett hit four home runs, matching the major league record, and finished with 10 RBI as the Cincinnati Reds routed the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 13-1 on Tuesday night.

Gennett became the 17th player to homer four times in one game – and perhaps the least likely. A scrappy second baseman who was claimed off waivers from Milwaukee in late March, he began the night with 38 career home runs, including three this season.

Josh Hamilton was the previous player to hit four home runs in one game, for Texas against Baltimore in May 2012.

Gennett singled his first time up and then homered in four straight at-bats, including a grand slam. His 10 RBI tied Cincinnati’s club record.

CUBS 10, MARLINS 2: Jake Arrieta pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning, Anthony Rizzo drove in four runs and surging Chicago beat Miami for their season-high fifth straight win.

BREWERS 5, GIANTS 2: Chase Anderson pitched 72/3 shutout innings, drove in a run and won his third straight game, Hernán Pérez homered and Milwaukee beat San Francisco Giants.

Anderson (5-1) extended his scoreless streak to 212/3 innings with the win. He walked one, struck out four and helped the Brewers beat the Giants for just the third time in the last 17 games against them.

Anderson kept his shutout going by stranding Brandon Crawford at third in the fifth. Anderson escaped the sixth when Brandon Belt grounded out to first with runners at first and second and two outs.

PHILLIES 3, BRAVES 1: Aaron Nola allowed a run over eight innings, Odubel Herrera doubled in the go-ahead run in the sixth and Philadelphia survived a ninth-inning scare to beat Atlanta.

Nola (3-3) earned his first win since April 20 and became the Phillies’ first starter to pitch past the seventh inning this season.

Nola spent almost a month on the disabled list with a lower back strain before losing his three decisions in May.

Howie Kendrick had three hits, including a homer in the fourth.

Hector Neris gave up one-out singles to Matt Kemp and Matt Adams in the ninth. Pat Neshek struck out Adonis Garcia and ended the game on Kurt Suzuki’s popup to catcher Cameron Rupp for his first save.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 5, TIGERS 3: Kole Calhoun and C.J. Cron homered as Los Angeles beat Detroit 5-3.

Jesse Chavez (5-6) picked up the win, allowing two runs and seven hits in 52/3 innings.

He struck out four and walked one.

The Tigers loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth, but Bud Norris struck out Alex Avila to earn his 11th save.

The loss ended Detroit’s four-game winning streak.

WHITE SOX 4, RAYS 2: Avisail Garcia, Volmer Sanchez and Todd Frazier homered, helping Chicago stop a five-game losing streak with a victory over Tampa Bay.

INTERLEAGUE

ORIOLES 6, PIRATES 5: Jonathan Schoop tied it in the ninth inning with his second home run of the game and Mark Trumbo singled home a run in the 10th to rally Baltimore past Pittsburgh.

