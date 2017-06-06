AUGUSTA – Gov. Paul LePage wants the state to take over a northern Maine dam at the center of a spat among cottage owners, a pulp mill and the federal government.

LePage’s bill set for a Tuesday hearing would authorize the state to own and manage the Forest City dam, which is on the St. Croix River watershed and straddles the border with Canada. The dam’s owner, Woodland Pulp LLC, claims a new 30-year Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license will cost at least $6 million.

Washington County’s delegation, Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin and LePage had appealed to Republican President Trump and Congress to remove such requirements.

Cottage owners, environmental advocates, a binational commission and the Canadian counsel have raised concerns about Woodland Pulp’s steps to release the dam.

