FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets are planning to trade or cut wide receiver Eric Decker, the latest move in what has been an offseason purge of veterans with big contracts.

General Manager Mike Maccagnan said Tuesday night that if the Jets can’t deal Decker, they will move forward without him.

Decker’s departure will save the Jets $7.25 million on the salary cap. The news came a few hours after New York cut linebacker David Harris after 10 seasons.

Decker, 30, had 163 catches for 2,183 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons with the Jets, although he was limited to just nine receptions for 194 yards and two TDs in three games last year because of a shoulder injury. He had his torn rotator cuff repaired last November – just over a month after having surgery on his hip, which had also been ailing him.

Decker appeared to be recovering nicely this offseason while participating in organized team activities the past few weeks, although he sported a red no-contact jersey during team drills.

LIONS: Left tackle Taylor Decker has had shoulder surgery and is out indefinitely.

Lions Coach Jim Caldwell said he doesn’t know how long it will take to get Decker back on the field. Caldwell said he didn’t think the surgery would end Decker’s 2017 season.

BILLS: Buffalo Bills exchanged one speedy receiver for another by signing Rashad Ross and cutting Kolby Listenbee.

Nicknamed “The Rocket,” Ross was a track standout at Arizona State and has appeared in 22 NFL games split between Chicago and Washington over the past three seasons. In 2015 with Washington, Ross scored on a 101-yard kickoff return and clocked at 21.5 mph.

