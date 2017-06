Portland Press Herald Editorial Page Editor Greg Kesich and columnist Alan Caron discuss Susan Collins’ prominent role on the Senate Intelligence Committee (and speculate about her ambitions to govern Maine), the difficulties of uniting “the resistance” around focused issues, and whether the Legislature will be able to find a budget compromise to avoid a state government shutdown.

