Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy says pitchers such as Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka shouldn’t be allowed translators on the mound.

Remy’s comments Tuesday night during the NESN telecast of the Boston-New York game quickly drew criticism on social media.

The Red Sox analyst made his remarks on air after Tanaka was visited by Japanese translator Shingo Horie and pitching coach Larry Rothschild in the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium.

Remy said pitchers should “learn baseball language,” adding that “it’s pretty simple.”

RANGERS: Mike Napoli is the latest Rangers veteran to head to the disabled list.

The struggling Rangers first baseman, hitting just .192 for the season, has a back strain that will likely keep him out about a week, but with upcoming interleague games this weekend, the Rangers want a roster at full strength. Napoli was held out of the lineup on Sunday because of the issue and did not report significant progress.

TWINS: The team plans to welcome Hall of Famer Rod Carew back to Minnesota next month.

The Twins said Tuesday that Carew will return to Minnesota on July 3. It’s his first trip to the state since receiving a heart and kidney transplant in December.

PHILLIES: Hall of Fame third baseman Mike Schmidt says Philadelphia center fielder Odubel Herrera can be a team leader as he “becomes more comfortable with the language.”

Schmidt drew criticism Tuesday for saying in a radio interview that Herrera’s language barrier prevented him from being a player the Phillies can build their team around.

BRAVES: Atlanta placed right-hander Bartolo Colon on the 10-day disabled list with a strain in his left side.

The move comes one day after Colon allowed eight runs in 32/3 innings in an 11-4 loss to Philadelphia.

