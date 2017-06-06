CUMBERLAND — Pitcher Kelsey Currier threw a three-hitter and catcher Maddie Rawnsley belted a grand slam to lead No. 5 Greely to a 6-0 win against No. 12 Poland in a Class B South preliminary-round softball tournament game Tuesday.

The Rangers, who started the season with four consecutive losses, have won 10 of 13 and will play No. 4 Yarmouth at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a regional quarterfinal.

“We’ve come a long ways,” Greely Coach Rob Hale said. “The young kids have improved a lot and we’ve found positions they’re comfortable in, and we have wonderful senior leadership.”

“We’re definitely a different team,” Rawnsley said. “We’ve come together. We’ve worked hard. We work hard in practice and in games, and we’re not getting down on each other. We’ve all been positive, and I think that is been really helpful.”

“We’ve really progressed as a team, and we’re not making as many errors,” Currier said.

Rawnsley, a junior who bats cleanup, staked the Rangers to a 4-0 lead when she hit her second home run of the season in the first inning; the Rangers had loaded the bases on a walk, Kayley Cimino’s double off the left-field fence and an infield error.

“It was (a pitch) down the middle low and I saw it good,” Rawnsley said. “It was coming in fast, and I like to be aggressive and get after the first pitch, and I hit it well.”

Currier, who struck out eight and walked one, allowed just four balls to be hit out of the infield. In one stretch, she retired nine batters in a row.

“Kelsey just hits her spots,” Rawnsley said. “When she gets in jams, she does really, really well. She knows she has to work hard, and she does it.”

The Knights’ only serious scoring threat came in the first inning when Shelby Lafrinea walked with two outs and Sarah Walton followed with a double to right. Currier struck out Jessica Pratt to end the threat.

“They jumped on us early and our bats were pretty quiet today,” Poland Coach Kayla Vannah said. “It’s hard to score runs when you don’t hit the ball.”

Cimino, who had three hits, took care of the rest of Greely’s scoring.

The Rangers moved into a 5-0 lead when Cimino, a senior first baseman, led off the bottom of the third with a triple down the right-field line and scored on a throwing error. In the fifth, she doubled with one out, went to third on a wild pitch and scored when Moira Train grounded out to shortstop.

“Kelsey is simply amazing,” Currier said.

Both teams turned double plays to end innings.

Poland got out of the first when Walton, who started at shortstop, snared Taylor LaFlamme’s line drive and threw to first to double up Sawyer Dusch, who had reached on an error and was trying to get a jump on a hit-and-run play.

After running in and catching Lafrinea’s sinking line drive, LaFlamme, who plays center field for Greely, ended the sixth by doubling up Ashton Sturtevant, who had reached on an infield hit, off first.

