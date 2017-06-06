Rain has forced postponement of several high school playoff games on Tuesday. Below is a list of games that have been rescheduled for Wednesday.

Check back throughout the day for updates.

BASEBALL

Bonny Eagle at South Portland … now 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Deering at Biddeford … now 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Gray-New Gloucester at Greely … now 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Sacopee Valley at Old Orchard Beach … now 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Sanford at Thornton Academy … now 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Windham at Scarborough … now 3 p.m. Wednesday.

SOFTBALL

Biddeford at Massabesic … now 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Leavitt at Cape Elizabeth … now 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Maine Girls’ Academy/Falmouth at Noble … now 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Marshwood at Gorham … now 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

South Portland at Kennebunk … now 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

York at Gray-New Gloucester … now 4 p.m. Wednesday.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Massabesic at South Portland … now 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.