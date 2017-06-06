Rain has forced postponement of several high school playoff games on Tuesday. Below is a list of games that have been rescheduled for Wednesday.
Check back throughout the day for updates.
BASEBALL
Bonny Eagle at South Portland … now 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Deering at Biddeford … now 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Gray-New Gloucester at Greely … now 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Sacopee Valley at Old Orchard Beach … now 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Sanford at Thornton Academy … now 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Windham at Scarborough … now 3 p.m. Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Biddeford at Massabesic … now 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Leavitt at Cape Elizabeth … now 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Maine Girls’ Academy/Falmouth at Noble … now 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Marshwood at Gorham … now 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
South Portland at Kennebunk … now 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
York at Gray-New Gloucester … now 4 p.m. Wednesday.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Massabesic at South Portland … now 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.