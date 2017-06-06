NORRIDGEWOCK — Two people were arrested on drug charges after police found $3,000 worth of heroin while searching the truck they were driving Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Beau McCormick, 36, of New Portland, and Kaylene Robbins, 22, of Anson, were charged with trafficking and possessing a schedule W drug after police found drugs in the black 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck they were driving on U.S. Route 201A.

Beau McCormick Kaylene Robbins

During the search, police seized 94 bags of heroin, several bags with heroin residue, a suboxone strip, hypodermic needles and drug-related paraphernalia, as well as drug-related documents, the press release says.

“It’s a substantial seizure,” Sheriff Dale Lancaster said in an interview.

Each bag contained about one-10th of a gram of heroin, Lancaster said. The drug-related documents were ledgers and information found on their cellphones, which police can glean a lot from, he said.

While the information doesn’t necessarily have to do with people buying the drugs, it often “has to do with relationships,” he said.

The truck is also part of the investigation, he said, and the identity of the truck’s owner is not being released now.

Four deputies and Detective Lt. Carl Gottardi II, as well as the police dog unit of the sheriff’s office, executed the drug search warrant with assistance from the office’s Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agent. The arrests are a result of the two offices investigating the use and sale of heroin in Somerset County, and additional charges may be made against McCormick and Robbins, as well as others.

Lancaster declined to say how long the investigation has been in progress.

McCormick was arrested on charges of trafficking in a schedule W drug, a class B felony, and possession of a schedule W drug, a Class C felony. Robbins was arrested on charges of trafficking in a schedule W drug, a class B felony, and possession of a schedule W drug, a class C felony.

She was also summoned on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Both were taken to the Somerset County Jail, where they are each being held on $20,000 cash bail.

Madeline St. Amour — 861-9239

[email protected]

Twitter: @madelinestamour

