TURNER — Gibson Harnett pitched a three-hitter and hit a two-run single during a four-run fourth inning Tuesday as ninth-seeded Yarmouth downed eighth-ranked Leavitt 8-1 in a Class B South baseball prelim.

The Clippers (12-5) will play at top-ranked Carrabec/Madison (13-3) in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Harnett struck out nine with no walks, and James Waaler went 4 for 4 with an RBI and two runs for Yarmouth. Nate Dealaman added a two-run single in the fourth that gave the Clippers a 4-1 lead against the Hornets (10-7).

The Clippers added four runs in the seventh, including Dominic Morrill’s two-run double.

Lucas Perry had two hits for Leavitt.

CAMDEN HILLS 3, LAWRENCE 2: Jason Mooers scored the winning run on an infield hit with two outs in the seventh inning as the eighth-seeded Windjammers (7-10) defeated the ninth-ranked Bulldogs (6-11) in a Class A North prelim at Camden

Mooers doubled in the seventh before Jack Moody brought him home later in the inning.

Devon Webb and Jared Dodge each went 1 for 3 with an RBI for Lawrence.

SOFTBALL

CONY 3, MT. ARARAT 2: Gabi McGuire singled home Alexis Couverette with two outs in the eighth inning, snapping a tie and leading ninth-seeded Cony (9-8) over eighth-ranked Mt. Ararat (10-8) in a Class A North prelim at Topsham.

Cony, which advanced to play at top-ranked Skowhegan at 4 p.m. Thursday, made it 2-2 in the sixth when Brooklyn Belanger led off with a double and later scored.

Cari Hopkins scattered seven hits for Cony. Kelsey Scannevin had two hits, including a double, for Mt. Ararat.

WINSLOW 8, PRESQUE ISLE 1: The seventh-seeded Black Raiders (13-4) scored six runs in the fifth inning to snap a scoreless tie, then coasted past 10th-ranked Presque Isle (6-11) in a Class B North prelim at Winslow.

The Black Raiders will play at second-seeded Old Town (14-2) in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Broghan Gagnon of the Black Raiders allowed an unearned run, striking out four with no walks.

Bailey Robbins homered, and Haley Ward had two singles and an RBI for Winslow.

Sarah Guimond had a two-run single in the sixth and Robbins capped the rally with her solo home run to left.

HALL-DALE 3, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: The eighth-seeded Bulldogs (8-8) played errorless defense in support of Kailey Roberts, who tossed a four-hitter against ninth-ranked Traip Academy (6-11) in a Class C South prelim at Farmingdale.

Hall-Dale took advantage of a one-out throwing error in the sixth inning and rallied for three runs.

The Bulldogs advanced to the quarterfinals Thursday against top-ranked Madison, the defending state champion.

“All around that is the best game that we’ve played all year,” Hall-Dale Coach Steve Acedo said.

The Bulldogs couldn’t do much against Reilly Eddy, who struck out 11 for Traip to run her season total to 201.

But in the sixth inning, Eddy threw Jill Whynot’s bunt attempt into right field, and Whynot reached third. Amanda Benner followed with another bunt that fell for a fielder’s choice with Whynot holding at third.

With one out, Isabella Marino drilled a ball to left that fell for a double that made it 2-0.

Roberts followed with a base hit to right that was misplayed and allowed Marino to score.

“It always comes down to the errors,” Traip Coach Chris Andrews said.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.