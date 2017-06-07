Two men were charged by Brunswick police with robbery after they allegedly forced a 62-year-old man to hand over less than $1,000 on Monday.
Wendall Casler II, 39, of Topsham, and Derik Dall, 30, of Brunswick, were arrested in connection with the robbery, which occurred just before midnight.
No weapons were used in the robbery, but Casler and Dall allegedly used physical force. The three men had been drinking together that night.
The victim, Russell Williams, identified his attackers, and Dall turned himself in Wednesday.
Casler was located in Brunswick a short time later on Wednesday and was arrested on a probation hold, police said.