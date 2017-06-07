LOS ANGELES — William Krisel, a modernist architect who designed 40,000 tract homes imbued with now-iconic Southern California touches such as butterfly roofs, post-and-beam construction and swimming pools, has died. He was 92.

Krisel died Monday at his condominium in Beverly Hills, part of a complex he designed, said Chris Menrad, a longtime friend and president of the Palm Springs Modern Committee, a nonprofit group dedicated to preserving desert modern architecture.

Krisel’s work includes the Palm Springs “House of Tomorrow,” a three-story estate built in concentric circles, where Elvis and Priscilla Presley honeymooned in 1967.

He and his longtime business partner, the late Dan Palmer, also designed dozens of custom homes in the wealthy Bel Air and Brentwood neighborhoods of Los Angeles.

But it was tract homes that made Krisel’s name in the post-World War II housing boom.

During the 1950s and 1960s he and Palmer worked with developers in the Los Angeles and San Diego areas, Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley and elsewhere, creating homes that were cheap to build yet elegant.

“One of his gifts was that he could do very great, wonderful design (and) he could present it and sell it to developers … such that they would make money,” Menrad said.

The homes were open-plan, full of light and simple styling.

“Before that, affordable tract houses were tacky, low-ceiling cracker boxes with holes poked out for windows,” Krisel told the Los Angeles Times in 2008.

Krisel’s work had modernist and elegant touches.The roof was a crucial part of each design: flat, gabled or sweeping up like angular butterfly wings.

Krisel was born in Shanghai in 1924. His parents worked for the U.S. State Department. His family returned to the states when he was 13, where he was inspired to become an architect after reading about Frank Lloyd Wright in a magazine. He studied architecture and landscape design, graduating from the University of Southern California.

Krisel is survived by his wife, Corinne, and two children.

