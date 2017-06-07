BUCKSPORT – Maine State Police say they do not suspect foul play in the death of a man whose body was found near a Bucksport rental cabin Tuesday night.

Lt. Troy Gardner in a statement identified the man as 72-year-old Richard Newbegin. His body was found on a dirt road near his Grant Lane rental cabin.

Members of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit were called in Tuesday night by the Bucksport Police Department to investigate Newbegin’s death.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta conducted an autopsy on Wednesday, but the results are pending the completion of further testing.

“Foul play is not suspected at this time,” Gardner said.

