An elderly Bridgton man was being treated Wednesday for significant burns that he suffered when his mobile home exploded.

Sgt. Ken Grimes of the State Fire Marshal’s Office said Thomas Hunt, 84, was removed from his home by a neighbor Tuesday evening following an explosion and fire that destroyed his on Noble Lane residence.

Grimes in a statement said that Leonard Carsley, who lives next door, saw the explosion around 6:30 p.m. and rushed over to help Hunt escape from his burning home.

“At first, Hunt did not want to leave but Carsley forcefully helped Hunt out of the building, probably saving his life. The home was a total loss,” Grimes said.

An investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that escaping propane caused the explosion. Hunt was changing his supply bottle of propane and was bleeding air from the line when the propane leaked into his home and ignited.

Hunt was taken by ambulance to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was undergoing treatment for significant burns to his body. He was listed in serious condition Wednesday evening, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Hunt was the only person living in the home.

Firefighters from Bridgton, Naples, Brownfield, Harrison, Sebago and Denmark responded to the fire.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

