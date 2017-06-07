NORRISTOWN, Pa. — The woman who accuses Bill Cosby of drugging and violating her more than a decade ago stood by her story at his sex-crimes trial Wednesday, withstanding hours of often tedious cross-examination that didn’t produce the stumbles the TV star might have hoped for.

Calm and composed, Andrea Constand brushed off suggestions she and Cosby had a romantic relationship before the 2004 encounter at his suburban Philadelphia home.

And she explained away the numerous phone calls she made to him afterward by saying she was merely returning Cosby’s messages about the women’s basketball squad at Temple University, where he was a powerful member of the board of trustees and she was director of team operations.

Constand, 44, left the witness stand after some seven hours of testimony over two days, during which she told the jury that Cosby gave her three blue pills and then penetrated her with his fingers as she lay paralyzed on a couch, unable to tell him to stop.

Her long-awaited showdown with the 79-year-old comedian’s lawyers became bogged down Wednesday in an examination of her phone records and police statements, and the defense couldn’t budge her off her account of molestation and broken trust.

During one exchange, Cosby lawyer Angela Agrusa suggested that Constand once enjoyed a romantic dinner at Cosby’s home before the alleged assault.

“You were sitting by the fire. The room was dark. There was a nice mood …,” Agrusa began, paraphrasing Constand’s 2005 statement to police.

“I don’t know what that means,” Constand said.

“The lights were dim and the fire was going,” the lawyer continued.

“I don’t really remember how dim the lights were, but I did have to eat my dinner,” Constand said.

Agrusa contended that the advances Cosby made on Constand on two occasions – touching her thigh one time, and attempting to unbutton her pants and pull down her zipper another – signaled his romantic interest. Constand said she told Cosby she was not interested.

“So you knew – you were alone at his home – that Mr. Cosby was interested in you romantically?” Agrusa asked.

“No, ma’am, he never said a word to me,” Constand said.

Cosby is charged with aggravated indecent assault. The comedian once dubbed America’s Dad could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

