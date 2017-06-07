More than 150 graduating seniors from Scarborough, Cheverus, Waynflete and other area high schools were expected to attend the annual Interfaith Baccalaureate Ceremony held Wednesday evening at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Scarborough.

A tradition since 1991, the parish invites every high school senior in town, according to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland. The students wear the caps and gowns of their respective high schools and join in a program of inspirational music, readings and visual presentations. The event has become so popular, the parish issues tickets to students for family members, friends and others.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.