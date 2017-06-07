As the mother of a first-grader at Longfellow Elementary School, I know how desperately our school needs to be renovated. And that’s one of many reasons why I’m supporting Bree LaCasse for an at-large seat on the City Council over incumbent Jill Duson.

Longfellow is so overcrowded that hallways are regularly used for instruction, which creates a fire hazard. The building isn’t Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant; as a result, the father of one of my daughter’s friends, a man who recently had a stroke, cannot easily access the school.

Bree has been a champion for fixing all four of our city’s crumbling elementary schools, while Councilor Duson continues to advocate for a two-school option that cuts out Longfellow and leaves the fate of our school to the whims of a state process we can’t control and a future council whose membership is unknown.

I know I can trust Bree to do the right thing for the Portland Public Schools. She grew up in Portland and went to Portland Public Schools herself. Her husband, Chris, is a teacher in Falmouth, and although they could send their son to a Falmouth public school, they have chosen Reiche for Ollie. They are very involved and dedicated to their neighborhood and local community.

I respect the years Councilor Duson has served the city, and I’ve voted for her in the past. But this year I’m voting for Bree.

Amy Jaffe

Portland

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.